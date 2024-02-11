Telangana CM to chair CLP meet on discrepancies in irrigation projects

This discussion comes ahead of the release of a white paper concerning the irrigation projects undertaken during the tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will preside over the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting scheduled on Sunday, February 11, evening. It is learned that the meeting is to discuss discrepancies observed in the construction of irrigation projects.

This discussion comes ahead of the release of a white paper concerning the irrigation projects undertaken during the tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. The white paper is set to be presented in the legislative assembly on Monday.

CLP members attending the meeting will receive detailed briefings on these matters.

