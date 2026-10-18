CM to open Future City Commissionerate, cops discuss security

Led by the Future City Commissioner of Police, Dr Tarun Joshi, the meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner of Police G Chandana Deepti, among others, to discuss security arrangements, police bandobust, traffic management and preparations for the CM's visit.

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Top police officials and government officials discuss security at Future City Commissionerate meeting.
Future City Commissionerate officials hold a meeting on Sunday, October 18.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Chief Minister inaugurating the Future City Commissionerate this Tuesday, October 20, the police top brass held a high-level review meeting on Sunday, October 18.

Led by the Future City Commissioner of Police, Dr Tarun Joshi, the meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner of Police G Chandana Deepti, among others, to discuss security arrangements, police bandobust, traffic management and preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit.

The Commissioner reviewed arrangements for the inauguration of the Future City Police Commissionerate at Ibrahimpatnam and the foundation stone laying ceremony of the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) at Kurmidda Village, Yacharam Mandal, Ranga Reddy District.

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The meeting also discussed Advance Security Liaison (ASL) arrangements at both venues, police deployment, traffic regulation, emergency preparedness and coordination among various departments.

The review also focused on coordination among Law & Order, Traffic, Special Branch, Intelligence Security Wing, Fire Services and other concerned departments.

CP Dr Tarun Joshi emphasised effective security arrangements, proper traffic management, close coordination among departments and timely completion of preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the Chief Minister’s programmes without inconvenience to the public.

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