CM Yogi links Halal-certified products to terror funding, claims Rs 25K crore raised

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that Rs 25,000 crore was raised in the country using Halal certification products without the permission of the government.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary event in Gorakhpur, he warned the crowd against using such products, saying, “When you buy something, make sure to check if it has the Halal certification. We have banned it in Uttar Pradesh. You will be surprised, soap, clothes, and matchsticks are also certified as Halal.”

“And where is the money coming from? It is coming from you. All this money is misused for terrorism, ‘love jihad’, and religious conversion. That is why Uttar Pradesh has started a big campaign against it,” he said.

हलाल सर्टिफिकेशन हमने यूपी में बैन किया है…



हलाल सर्टिफिकेशन के नाम पर एक फूटी कौड़ी भी नहीं देनी है,



यह पैसा आपके खिलाफ षड्यंत्र में जाता है… pic.twitter.com/GnWNK9SmC0 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 21, 2025

Rise of ‘political Islam’ in India: Yogi

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister highlighted the leading threat of “political Islam” towards the changing demography of India, stating that while British and French colonialism is commonly discussed in history, “political Islam” is rarely mentioned.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh and others waged battles against it, yet history remains largely overlooked,” he said.

CM Yogi mentioned the case of Jalaluddin Shah, a self-styled godman from Balrampur district, popularly known as Chhangur Baba, and alleged that the latter was paying money to those who underwent religious conversion, depending on their caste.

“Such Jalaluddins must be hiding around you. Keep an eye on them. RSS is trying to unite the society to safeguard against such threats, and its attempts deserve praise,” he said.

In July, the self-styled godman was arrested on the same charges.