CMC launches Re-collect app for disposal of construction debris

In a post on X, the CMC urged people not to dump the waste but to book a collection. "Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) is making Construction & Demolition waste collection simpler and more organised through the ReCollect App," it said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Re-collect app for construction debris disposal by CMC with mobile app image and waste collection icons.
The promotional poster of CM's Re-collect app.

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation on Friday, September 4, launched the Re-collect app to properly dispose of construction and demolition debris within the corporation limits.

In a post on X, the CMC urged people not to dump the waste but to book a collection: “Building a New Home? Let’s Deal with the Waste Responsibly. Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) is making Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste collection simpler and more organised through the ReCollect App.”

How to book collection

People can download the Re-Collect App through the Google Play Store and book their construction and demolition waste collection in just a few taps. CMC’s authorised collection system will facilitate collection from people’s locations.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
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Just a day ago, the CMC had posted about responsible disposal of “old furniture, mattresses, wooden items or other bulky household waste”. “Schedule it. We’ll collect it,” it said on X.

It shared a QR code that one could scan to schedule a collection every Saturday. “Let’s keep bulky waste off our roads, footpaths and open spaces and build a cleaner, greener Cyberabad,” it said.

Don’t dump it. Schedule it. We’ll collect it.

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