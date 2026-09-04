CMC launches Re-collect app for disposal of construction debris

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation on Friday, September 4, launched the Re-collect app to properly dispose of construction and demolition debris within the corporation limits.

In a post on X, the CMC urged people not to dump the waste but to book a collection: “Building a New Home? Let’s Deal with the Waste Responsibly. Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) is making Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste collection simpler and more organised through the ReCollect App.”

Building a New Home? Let’s Deal with the Waste Responsibly!!



A new building should not mean new waste on our roadsides.



Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) is making Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste collection simpler and more organized through the ReCollect App.



Book… pic.twitter.com/NSUejv1QDf — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) September 3, 2026

How to book collection

People can download the Re-Collect App through the Google Play Store and book their construction and demolition waste collection in just a few taps. CMC’s authorised collection system will facilitate collection from people’s locations.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Just a day ago, the CMC had posted about responsible disposal of “old furniture, mattresses, wooden items or other bulky household waste”. “Schedule it. We’ll collect it,” it said on X.

It shared a QR code that one could scan to schedule a collection every Saturday. “Let’s keep bulky waste off our roads, footpaths and open spaces and build a cleaner, greener Cyberabad,” it said.

Don’t dump it. Schedule it. We’ll collect it.