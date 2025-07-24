CMs of Telugu states should bow their heads in shame: CPI leader K Narayana

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K Narayana stated that the chief ministers of the two Telugu states ought to hang their heads in shame when compared to producer, director, and actor R Narayana Murthy.

In a video message from Srinagar, Narayana said he had watched a preview of the film University – Paper Leak, produced by R Narayana Murthy, and deeply appreciated its message highlighting how lakhs of young people have suffered due to paper leaks.

He criticised Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy for offering subsidies to film-makers producing commercial blockbusters like Baahubali and Pushpa, while failing to support films that deliver meaningful social messages.

“Narayana Murthy has even refused any government support for his film. Films that glorify red sanders smuggling, promote violence, and murders are being encouraged. These governments are allowing commercial film-makers to increase ticket prices. This is a reflection of the political bankruptcy of our times,” he said.

The film University – Paper Leak is scheduled for release on 22 August 2025. It focuses on incidents of question paper leaks, corruption in the education sector, and the politics surrounding them.