CNN faces backlash over ‘false’ report on Syrian prisoner rescue

Cable News Network (CNN) has faced significant backlash following a report by chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward, which suggested the rescue of a prisoner from a Syrian intelligence facility.

The report, aired on December 12, featured a man who identified himself as Adel Gharbal, claiming to be a civilian captured by the Mukhabarat intelligence services. He stated he had been imprisoned for three months and was held in a cell without food or water for four days before being freed by rebel fighters.

However, four days later, the Syrian fact-checking website Verify-sy revealed that the individual was actually Salama Mohammad Salama, a lieutenant in the Syrian Air Force Intelligence, also known as Abu Hamza. Verify-sy’s investigation indicated that Salama had a notorious reputation for extortion and harassment in Homs and had been imprisoned for less than a month due to a dispute over extorted funds.

In response to the findings, CNN acknowledged the misinformation regarding the prisoner’s identity in an article dated December 16. The network cited Verify-sy’s report but stated they could not confirm the claims at that time. The report raised questions about the authenticity of the video, particularly given Salama’s well-groomed appearance and clean attire, which contradicted his claims of being deprived of basic needs.

Critics have accused CNN of staging the segment or failing to verify the prisoner’s identity adequately. Many pointed out inconsistencies in Salama’s portrayal and questioned why he appeared relatively healthy in a supposedly dire situation. A community note linked to Verify-sy’s findings has since been added to CNN’s social media post promoting the video.

The controversy has sparked discussions about journalistic integrity and the responsibilities of news organisations in conflict zones. As of now, Salama’s current whereabouts remain unknown, although CNN reported he was handed over to the Syrian Red Crescent and reunited with relatives in Damascus.