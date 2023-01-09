Co-education leading to ‘apostasy’ in Muslim girls: Madani

Delhi: Jamiat-Ulema-i-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani in the national executive has said that co-education was leading to ‘apostasy’ in Muslim girls and to curb this more educational institutions should be opened.

Describing the temptation of apostasy spreading rapidly in the country as a danger, Maulana Madani said on Sunday, “It has been started against Muslims in a planned way, under which our girls are being targeted.”

“If immediate and effective measures are not taken to prevent this temptation, the situation may become explosive in the coming days and this temptation is being strengthened due to co-education system, and that is why we opposed it, and then the media presented our point in a negative way and advertised that Maulana Madani is against the education of girls, while we are against co-education, we are not against girls’ education.”

Madani said, “Whatever we can do, we have to do now for the welfare of the nation and their educational development and after the independence of the country, we as a nation are at a very critical point in history.

“On the one hand, we are being entangled in various problems, on the other hand, the ways of economic, social, political and educational development are being blocked for us,” he alleged.

“If we have to defeat this silent conspiracy and achieve zenith of success, then we have to establish separate educational institutions for our boys and girls,” he added.

“In the end,” he said, “The history of nations is a witness that education has been the key to progress in every age.

“So we have to attract our children not only towards the higher education, rather, we have to encourage them for competitive exams by taking out the feeling of inferiority from them, and in this way we can give a resounding answer to every conspiracy against us,” he said.

In the meeting, the progress of the cases being fought by the Legal Cell of Jamiat-Ulema-i-Hind was also reviewed. Among these are important cases to uphold the Citizenship Act in Assam and the Protection of Places of Worship Act in the country.

The Jamiat body has filed a petition requesting the court to protect the Protection of Places of Worship Act, 1991.