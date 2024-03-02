Coal production from captive, commercial mines jumps by 27 pc

New Delhi: The total coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal mines in the country during the period from April 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024, went up to 126.80 million tonnes and 128.88 million tonnes, marking an increase of 27.06 per cent and 29.14 per cent respectively, as compared to the same period of the previous year, according to figures released by the Coal Ministry on Saturday.

The growth in coal production reflects the heightened efficiency and a strong logistics network that is helping to ensure India’s energy security and reducing the nation’s reliance on imported coal. These efforts are in line with the government’s initiative to promote self-reliance and support the ‘Make in India’ campaign, the ministry said.

The increase in production comes on the back of the successful implementation of policy reforms by the government which include measures such as the transparent e-auction of commercial mines.

As of February 29, the total number of producing mines stood at 54, with 35 allocated to the power sector, 11 allocated to the non-regulated sector, and eight for the sale of coal in the open market.

As many as 91 mines have been successfully auctioned under commercial coal auctions, out of which seven mines have already commenced coal production.

The total coal production and dispatch in the month of February 2024 was 14.85 million tonnes (MT) and 12.95 MT, with an increase of 37 per cent and 33 per cent respectively, as compared to 10.85 MT and 9.72 MT respectively in the same month of FY 2022-23.

The average daily coal production and dispatch rate was 5.12 lakh tonnes and 4.46 lakh tonnes per day respectively, showing a consistent performance.

The Coal Ministry said that the focus is on sustaining this growth trajectory and efforts are being made to further streamline operations and bolster the infrastructure to meet the rising energy demands of the nation.