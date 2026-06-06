Coal stock in Singareni falls to lowest level in 10 years

Hyderabad: State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday, June 6, said its coal stocks stood at 26.51 lakh tonne as of June 4, the lowest level recorded in the past decade.

In a statement, the company said coal stocks are maintained as part of routine mining and transportation operations and are essential for ensuring uninterrupted supplies to thermal power stations, particularly during the monsoon season.

According to SCCL, coal stockpiles at mines and coal handling plants averaged around 50 lakh tonne annually between 2014 and 2024. The company said stocks had touched 70 lakh tonne in 2015-16 and 74 lakh tonnes in 2016-17.

SCCL said thermal power stations require a minimum reserve of around 30 lakh tonne, sufficient for about 15 days, to ensure uninterrupted electricity generation during periods when production or transportation may be affected.

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Site-visit norm introduced after contract disruptions

The company also clarified that the site-visit certificate requirement for overburden removal tenders was introduced to ensure contractors fully understand local mining, geographical and logistical conditions before bidding for projects.

According to SCCL, some contractors in the past had either slowed down or abandoned projects midway after underestimating local conditions, affecting coal production targets and leading to financial and legal complications.

It cited instances in the Srirampur OC-2 and IK Open Cast projects where contractors allegedly failed to properly assess site conditions, resulting in disruptions to overburden removal works.

The site-visit certificate requirement was introduced in May 2025 and is intended to help bidders assess project conditions, safety requirements and work scope before quoting rates, SCCL said.

The company added that similar provisions are followed by several public and private sector organisations, including mining and infrastructure companies, and that tenders awarded after the introduction of the rule have progressed without major issues.

ACB probe into medical board continues

SCCL also said an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation into alleged irregularities involving medical boards was continuing following complaints from both affected persons and the management.

The company noted that two persons have already been arrested in connection with the case and said the probe was being conducted by the ACB.