COAS Manoj Pande at Siachen base camp

Siachen: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande interacts with the soldiers deployed at Siachen base camp and forward posts during a visit to review operational preparedness, in Ladakh, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Siachen: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande interacts with the soldiers deployed at Siachen base camp and forward posts during a visit to review operational preparedness, in Ladakh, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Siachen: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande with the soldiers deployed at Siachen base camp and forward posts during a visit to review operational preparedness, in Ladakh, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Siachen: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande during a visit to review operational preparedness at Siachen base camp and forward posts, in Ladakh, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Siachen: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande pays homage to martyrs at the war memorial in Siachen base camp in Ladakh, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Siachen: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande during a visit to review operational preparedness at Siachen base camp and forward posts, in Ladakh, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

