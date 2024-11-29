Cobras frequently spotted at Hyderabad’s Petlaburj maternity hospital

Hyderabad: The Modern Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj is facing a new challenge: large cobras are frequently spotted in the hospital’s backyard.

Staff members involved in disposing of medical waste and managing the power supply at the hospital regularly report sightings of these snakes.

Patients need not worry, as the hospital is spread over a large area, and the snakes are typically spotted at the rear of the hospital, adjacent to the Musi River bed.

A hospital worker, speaking on the condition of anonymity, mentioned that the snakes are often seen moving near the Musi River bed. “Sometimes, the snakes enter the power room located behind the hospital building. Some experts catch the snakes and hand them over to the forest department. Many times, when the snakes notice humans, they quickly retreat back to the Musi River bed,” he said.

In response to staff complaints, the hospital administration has provided large boots and powerful torches for their safety. An official from the hospital confirmed that all necessary precautions are being taken to protect the staff. “The problem is not limited to the hospital; snakes also frequent the police training college, government city college, and the high court,” the official said.

The Musi River is home to various species of snakes, including cobras, and residents living near the river often report snakes entering their homes, especially during the rainy season.