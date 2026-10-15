Cobwebs, beedis found at Hyderabad sweet shops, licence suspended

Hyderabad: Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) suspended the food safety licences of three sweet and dairy units in Jeedimetla after inspections revealed unhygienic conditions like flies, dirty kitchen walls, cobwebs, slippery flooring, unhygienic drains and improper food storage.

Gutka and pan masala packets and beedis were found in manufacturing areas, while some food handlers were found working without headcaps and aprons. Mandatory records, including water analysis reports, pest control records and milk procurement details, were also missing.

In total, raids were conducted at seven khoa and sweet manufacturing and retail units. Approximately 2,480 kg of khoa, laddu and other food products worth Rs.3.78 lakh were seized or discarded during the drives conducted in the CURE region on Thursday, October 15.

Sweet and dairy shop licenses suspended in Jeedimetla

The licences of Bhagya Laxmi Sweets and Burfi, Balaji Magic Mithai and Yashoda Dairy, all located in Jeedimetla, were suspended with instructions to stop business operations immediately in the interest of public health.

Eight samples were collected on suspicion of adulteration for analysis.

Two shops ordered to close

Madhura Dairy Products at Cheeryal village in Keesara mandal and Desi Dairy Sweets at Jalpally were ordered to close for operating without FSSAI licences and under unhygienic conditions. Show-cause notices were issued to three establishments — Madhura Dairy Products, Desi Dairy Sweets and Jagannath Milk Dairy at Peerzadiguda — over the violations.

TG SAFE said further action, including the imposition of penalties, would be initiated based on the violations detected during the inspections.