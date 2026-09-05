Hyderabad: TG SAFE seizes Rs 7.19L adulterated dairy product

Hyderabad: Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) on Friday, September 4, detected adulteration and serious hygiene violations at several dairy units manufacturing and selling paneer and other dairy products in Hyderabad and adjoining districts.

Officials lifted 21 samples on suspicion of adulteration and seized food articles worth Rs.7,19,340.

As part of a special drive, 12 teams comprising Food Safety Officers, police personnel and Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) officials inspected 14 dairy manufacturing and retail units.

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The inspections found loose palm oil and Glycerol Monostearate being used in units preparing paneer as an analogue. Officials also reported cockroach and house-fly infestation, poor hygiene and sanitation, and a lack of milk procurement records to establish the source of the milk.

Around one tonne of palm oil, 476 kg of Glycerol Monostearate, 1,760 packs of Mavee’s Classic Premium Cooking Cream and 150 kg of skimmed milk powder were seized.

TG SAFE has ordered suspension of the FSSAI licences of three establishments and directed them to stop operations immediately in the interest of public health. They are Laxmi Foods at Gaganpahad, Dhana Lakshmi Dairy Products at Mailardevpally in Rajendranagar and Natraj Milk & Milk Food Products at Peesari Enclave, Thurkapally, Alwal.

Laxmi Foods was found to have highly unhygienic premises, including cockroach infestation and improper storage, besides 600 litres of loose palm oil and unauthorised use of Glycerol Monostearate. Dhana Lakshmi Dairy was found with blocked drains, foul smell, house flies and poor personal hygiene among food handlers, besides 195 litres of loose palm oil and unauthorised use of Glycerol Monostearate.

At Natraj Milk & Milk Food Products, officials found rusty asbestos sheets, damp and moss-covered areas and mouldy surfaces, along with unauthorised use of Glycerol Monostearate.

Improvement notices will be issued to Sri Mahalaxmi Kendra at Khanapur and Anitha Dairy at Hayathnagar, while show-cause notices will be served on Geetha Dairy at Nadergul and Narmul (Mother Dairy). Further action will follow based on compliance and reinspection.