Cocaine detected in Imran’s urine samples, claims Health Minister

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Minister for National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel, claimed on Friday that alcohol and cocaine were detected in the urine samples of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, which were taken after his arrest on May 9 by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), media reports said.

“On May 9, Imran Khan Niazi was presented before the medical board for examination. When he was taken into custody by the NAB, he was in an intoxicated state,” Qadir claimed at a press conference here, The Express Tribune reported.

The medical board, according to Patel, found Khan to be a “habitual user of illegal substances” as evidence of the presence of alcohol and cocaine in his urine samples was found, the report said.

Qadir also said the board has come to the conclusion that the PTI chief was under severe psychological pressure.

Qadir also distributed Khan’s medical report to the journalists during the press conference which stated: “The gentleman [Imran Khan] was examined and appears under stress with anxiety symptoms. There was extensive anger/anxiety about the events happening in the last few weeks. He had little insight into the seriousness and reality of the current situation. The mental stability is questionable. There were some inappropriate gestures.”

“If the Supreme Court deems Imran Khan mentally unstable, we will accept the court’s decision,” Qadir added. He even suggested keeping the PTI chief in Giddu Bandar Mental Hospital in Hyderabad “as a guest”.

The Health Minister said that after the attack in November 2022, Khan’s leg was hit by bullet fragments, and he plastered it, saying it was a fracture. But there is no mention of a fracture in his leg in his medical reports, he claimed, The Express Tribune reported.

He also asked which plaster in the world remains on the leg for six months.

Qadir said that doctors who recommended Khan to wear plaster cast for a period of six months will also be summoned.

“Who wears plaster for a bullet wound,” he asked.