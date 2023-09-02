Cocaine worth Rs 50 cr seized at Hyderabad airport

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 2nd September 2023 4:41 pm IST
Cocaine (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 5 kgs of cocaine valued at Rs. 50 crores in the international grey market from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Saturday, September 2.

The cocaine was wrapped in brown tape and concealed in the false bottom of the check-in suitcase and in the false bottoms of four handbags inside the suitcase.

The passenger is an Indian national who travelled from Laos to Hyderabad via Singapore and was on the way to Delhi.

Further investigation is on to trace the other members of the syndicate.

