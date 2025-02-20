Cockroach found floating in mutton soup at restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A social media post by an RTI activist claimed that a cockroach was found floating in the mutton soup at a restaurant in Hyderabad.

According to the post, a Neredmet resident found a hygiene issue at The Arabian Mandi, a restaurant in Sainikpuri near Secunderabad, when he was served mutton soup ahead of the popular Middle Eastern dish Mutton Mandi.

When the customer questioned the restaurant management about what he found in the food he was served, the restaurant owner behaved rudely to him and refused to apologise to the customer, the social media post says.

A picture and a video from the restaurant with the contaminated food and the bill were posted on X.

The social media post urged food safety officials, GHMC and the Rachakonda police to take necessary action immediately, raising the issue of food safety at restaurants in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Rachakonda police have responded to the post and have notified Neredmet police station, regarding the issue.

Serious hygiene issue at The Arabian Mandi @ Sainikpuri.



A resident of Neredmet Mr. Rohit was shocked to see a Cockroach floating in the mutton in a soup before serving Mandi.



When customer questioned about this the owner of the restaurant was arrogant and rude.. refused to… pic.twitter.com/MdIlqxJpEh — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) February 19, 2025

Customers attacked at restaurant in Hyderabad

Two customers were allegedly attacked by the staff of a restaurant in Hyderabad on Thursday, February 13, after an argument occurred over the latter’s service.

The incident took place at Hastinapuram’s Daawat Biryani Hotel in the Meerpet area. The customer alleged that one of the waiters misbehaved with his brother upon which he confronted the waiter. As the argument escalated, the manager of the hotel sent other staff members to attack the brothers.

In a video shared on social media, the victim’s brother narrated the incident and said, “A waiter poked fun at my brother, after ignoring it for a while, my brother pushed the waiter and asked why he was teasing him.”

He further said that an argument ensued between the two, and gradually other staff members gathered as he rushed to save his brother and both of them were manhandled by the staff.