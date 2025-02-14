Customers attacked at restaurant in Hyderabad after argument

Hyderabad: Two customers were allegedly attacked by the staff of a restaurant in Hyderabad on Thursday, February 13 after an argument occurred over the latter’s service.

The incident happened at Hastinapuram’s Daawat Biryani Hotel in the Meerpet area. The customer alleged that one of the waiters misbehaved with his brother upon which he confronted the waiter. As the argument escalated, the manger of the hotel sent other staff members to attack the brothers.

In a video shared on social media, the victim’s brother narrated the incident and said, “A waiter poked fun at my brother, after ignoring it for a while, my brother pushed the waiter and asked why he was teasing him.”

He further said that an argument ensued between the two, gradually other staff member gathered and as he rushed to save his brother both of them were manhandled by the staff.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Meerpet police said, “The incident occurred at 10:00 pm in the night. There was some argument between the customers and a staff member. As the argument escalated, the customer slapped the waiter. This enraged his colleagues who then proceeded to beat the two brothers.”

A case has been registered in this matter and the investigation is underway.