Hyderabad to get 7 new flyovers at major junctions inside ORR

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to get seven more flyovers soon at major junctions inside Outer Ring Road (ORR). Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has approved them.

The CM has also ordered tenders to be called at the earliest after completing land acquisition and related works.

He has also asked officials to seek help from Google Technical Support if needed to manage traffic in Hyderabad.

Seven New #Flyovers at Major Junctions inside the #ORR in Greater #Hyderabad, approved by CM #RevanthReddy



Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ordered to call for Tenders at the earliest by completing Land Acquisition and related works.



Pilot Drone Survey to be extended to Core Urban… pic.twitter.com/1hejtSZOpm — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 13, 2025

Flyovers to ease traffic inside ORR in Hyderabad

The aim of the projects is to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity within the city.

Meanwhile, all the work on the Amberpet flyover is completed, and it is likely to be inaugurated soon by CM Reddy.

It is expected that the four-lane flyover will improve traffic flow. It is likely to reduce travel time for commuters entering the city from Warangal Highway.

For the flyover, Rs 450 crore has been spent, including Rs 300 crore for land acquisition. It begins near Golnaka and ends at Purnodaya Colony, near MCH Quarters.

Also Read Hyderabad to Bengaluru train to be nearly as fast as flight

Mir Alam Tank bridge to enhance connectivity

Apart from flyovers inside ORR in Hyderabad, the government is also aiming to construct a bridge over Mir Alam Tank.

Earlier, the chief minister had ordered officials to submit a detailed project report (DPR) within 90 days and complete construction within 30 months.

The bridge is expected to span approximately 2.5 kilometers, which will enhance access to different parts of Hyderabad.

With the city witnessing rapid growth, the new flyovers in Hyderabad will play a crucial role in reducing congestion and ensuring smoother traffic flow.

As these projects progress, Hyderabad is set to benefit from a well-planned infrastructure network.