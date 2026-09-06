Cockroaches found during raid at Vivekanagar Hockey Club

Bengaluru: Food Safety Department officials have issued a notice to Vivekanagar Hockey Club after an inspection allegedly found serious hygiene and food safety violations at its kitchen.

The inspection was conducted across Greater Bengaluru following Health Minister UT Khader’s directions to intensify checks on food establishments. Officials reportedly found cockroaches and heavy insect infestation in the food preparation area, raising concerns over possible contamination.

The kitchen was also found to be poorly maintained, with officials observing unhygienic conditions while food was being prepared. Vegetables kept for cooking were reportedly stale and in a deteriorated condition.

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During the inspection, officials also found that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were not being stored separately. Ice cream was allegedly being stored alongside non-vegetarian food products, in violation of basic food safety practices.

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Officials seized around 40 bottles of expired soft drinks that had reportedly been kept for sale or consumption. They also detected improper labelling on soda bottles, allegedly in violation of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requirements.

In view of the violations, authorities have initiated further action under the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The department has warned food establishments that violations affecting public health will not be tolerated. Officials said inspections would continue across Greater Bengaluru to identify establishments failing to maintain prescribed hygiene and food safety standards.

The action against the club comes amid intensified inspections of kitchens and food-serving establishments in the city, with authorities focusing on expired products, improper storage, unhygienic preparation areas and other violations that could pose risks to consumers.