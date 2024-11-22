Cockroaches found in breakfast served at tiffin centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A customer discovered cockroaches in the breakfast served at a tiffin centre located near Nexus Mall in KPHB, Hyderabad, on Friday, November 22.

The customer took to X to share their distress, posting images and a video of Madhauram’s Tiffins’ kitchen. “When we went for breakfast at Madhuram Tiffins, we found cockroaches in the chutneys served to us,” the post read, tagging food safety officials for immediate action.

The visuals of the tiffins centre at a prime location in Hyderabad revealed unsanitary conditions, raising concerns about food safety at the establishment.

In response to the incident, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) assured that a concerned food safety team had been alerted and the same would be resolved at the earliest.

Netizens react to hygiene lapses at tiffin centres, other eateries in Hyderabad

One user on X expressed frustration over the lack of hygiene stating, “These hotel owners and workers don’t even think about cleaning or maintaining hygiene anymore. On top of that, they behave rudely with customers.”

In contrast, another urged strict action against unhygienic conditions at tiffin centres in Hyderabad stating that such places should be shut down immediately and their licenses cancelled.

A third user cautioned against dining out, remarking, “These days foods are good for taste not for health.”

Earlier, a task force from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at popular tiffin centres in Hyderabad.

At Padmavathi Tiffins, located in Ashoknagar, the team found a live cockroach in the storeroom. Raw food items were stored on the floor, and rat burrows were observed. Additionally, food handlers were not wearing hair caps or aprons.

During the inspection at Sri Sidhi Vinayaka Udupi Tiffins in Ashoknagar, the team found that the premises were not close-fitted with insect-proof screens, and the kitchen was in an unhygienic condition.

At Balaji Darshan, one of the popular tiffin centres in Ashoknagar, Hyderabad, water stagnation was observed in drains, and open dust bins were found in the kitchen.

Violations were also found during the raids at the hostels in Hyderabad. At My Home Luxury Girls Hostel in Ashoknagar, windows were not close-fitted with insect-proof screens, and live cockroach infestations were observed in the kitchen.