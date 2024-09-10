Food safety team raids tiffin centres, hostels in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at popular tiffin centres and hostels in Hyderabad.

The raids were conducted at Padmavathi Tiffins, Sri Sidhi Vinayaka Udupi Tiffins, Balaji Darshan Tiffins, My Home Luxury Girls Hostel, and Chetan PG for Boys Hostel.

Violations found during raids at tiffin centres, hostels in Hyderabad

At Padmavathi Tiffins, located in Ashoknagar, the team found a live cockroach in the storeroom. Raw food items were stored on the floor, and rat burrows were observed. Additionally, food handlers were not wearing hair caps or aprons.

https://twitter.com/cfs_telangana/status/1833419214805471670

During the inspection at Sri Sidhi Vinayaka Udupi Tiffins in Ashoknagar, the team found that the premises were not close fitted with insect-proof screens, and the kitchen was in an unhygienic condition.

https://twitter.com/cfs_telangana/status/1833419659745628617

At Balaji Darshan, one of the popular tiffin centres in Ashoknagar, Hyderabad, water stagnation was observed in drains, and open dust bins were found in the kitchen.

https://twitter.com/cfs_telangana/status/1833419969763418579

Violations were also found during the raids at the hostels in Hyderabad. At My Home Luxury Girls Hostel in Ashoknagar, windows were not close fitted with insect-proof screens, and live cockroach infestations were observed in the kitchen.

https://twitter.com/cfs_telangana/status/1833419449254457418

At Chetan PG for Boys Hostel in Ashoknagar, windows were not fitted with insect-proof screens, dust bins were found open without lids, and live cockroach infestations were observed in the kitchen.

https://twitter.com/cfs_telangana/status/1833420301386060176

Inspection at sweet shop

In addition to the raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad, the task force is conducting inspections at other outlets.

Recently, the team inspected a sweet shop in Hyderabad. During the raid at Mithaiwala, located in Prashanti Nagar, Vanasthali Hills, Vanasthalipuram, officials found several violations related to hygiene and sanitation, labeling of food items, record-keeping, and the presence of expired food products.

A show-cause notice has been issued requesting an explanation, and further action against the sweet shop is expected.

In recent months, raids have been conducted at various popular restaurants, hostels, and PG accommodations in Hyderabad to ensure that food quality standards are upheld.