Cocktail 2 lead actors: New faces replace Saif, Deepika, Diana

Mumbai: The 2012 film Cocktail was a massive hit, known for its refreshing take on love, friendship, and modern relationships. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, the movie charmed audiences with its relatable story and unforgettable music. Now, more than a decade later, producer Dinesh Vijan is bringing back the beloved franchise with Cocktail 2.

Cocktail 2 Cast

This time, the story will have a fresh cast, led by Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, promising to take the themes of love and friendship to the next level.

Shahid Kapoor has stepped into the lead role, taking over from Saif Ali Khan. Known for his memorable performances in Kabir Singh and Jab We Met, Shahid is all set to bring his unique charm to the Cocktail world.

Joining Shahid is Rashmika Mandanna, the current favorite in Indian cinema. Rashmika, who has already won hearts with her roles in Pushpa and other hits, will play one of the two female leads in this love triangle.

This marks the first collaboration between Shahid and Rashmika, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see this pairing on screen. Interestingly, the two were supposed to work together earlier in another film, but it didn’t happen. Cocktail 2 now gives them the perfect platform to share the screen.

Who Will Be the Second Female Lead?

Cocktail 2 will stay true to its love triangle format. While Rashmika has been confirmed, the second female lead is still under wraps. Rumors suggest that Kriti Sanon, a frequent collaborator with Maddock Films, might take the role. Kriti has delivered hits like Mimi and Luka Chuppi, making her a strong contender. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement!

The film is set to begin production in April-May 2025. With an exciting cast and a fresh storyline, Cocktail 2 is already creating a buzz.