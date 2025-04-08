Coding to be introduced in 238 Telangana social welfare schools in 2025

Hyderabad: With the objective of inculcating coding skills and making the children future-ready, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) is going to introduce a course in coding for students from 6th class till intermediate second year beginning from the coming 2025-26 academic year.

TGSWREIS has entered into a memorandum of understanding with UK-based Raspberry Pi Foundation for 5 years, for training curriculum, action plan, monitoring and pedagogy.

The initiative stems from the state government’s plans to impart basic Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), robotics, coding and online tools in the social welfare residential schools. Five students from each school were trained last year at the Moinabad Social Welfare Residential School.

As the results were impressive, TGSWREIS secretary Alugu Varshini decided to implement the same in all social welfare residential schools under the supervision of the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Computing course is being offered as a regular subject in all the schools, with regular classes and project work.

Around 1,52,000 will be given books, and upon completion of the course, they will be given certification, and 250 students will also get an opportunity to engage in a live project. A coding club will be set up in every school.

One boys’ and one girls’ social welfare residential school will be designated as coding spoke schools in each zone. With six coding trainers per zone, these spoke schools will serve as resource centres for their respective regions. A total of 42 instructors have been trained across the seven zones.

With 5 coding mentors in each school, there will be a total of 1,190 students in 238 residential schools who will act as coding mentors to 89,250 students.

Once every three or six months, the students who are found to be good in coding will be doing a project which would be uploaded in the website, so that companies can choose from them and offer paid projects to the skilled students.

Secretary Varshini informed that modern computer laboratories were being established in these 238 schools to enable the children to learn coding, which she described as the first in the history of social welfare residential schools.

Apart from computing and coding, the social welfare residential schools will use innovative teaching methods like videos, animation, games and stories to make it easy for the children to learn mathematics and sciences.