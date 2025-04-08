Telangana: Student attempts suicide in govt school in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: A class nine student attempted suicide at a government school in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Monday, April 7, after being punished by a teacher.

The incident occurred at the Kasturba Gandhi Government School in Nagarkurnool, where the student was made to stand in the sun for three hours. The student was reportedly punished by a teacher due to some issue.

Also Read Telangana: 58 fall ill consuming adulterated toddy in Kamareddy

The student attempted suicide by slitting her wrist. She alleged that the teacher did not allow her to drink water or go to the washroom. According to students at the Nagarkurnool school, the victim was late by a few minutes during dinner. The victim reportedly also made a mistake while serving food and was made to stand at the mess for three hours as punishment.

Student attempts suicide in Telangana govt School in Nagarkurnool after being punished by teacher for being late to the mess. @TheSiasatDaily #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/IujImJQGid — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) April 8, 2025

Upon learning about the incident, the girl’s father filed a complaint against the teacher with the Nagarkurnool district education officer.