Coffee Day Enterprises to settle Rs 70-crore loan with Axis Bank

New Delhi: Coffee Day Enterprises, the parent company of Cafe Coffee Day, is set to settle its outstanding debt with Axis Bank, as the private sector lender has approved a one-time settlement of Rs 70 crore.

“Axis Bank Ltd approved for One Time Settlement of the outstanding loan with the company for Rs 70 crore,” said Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) in a regulatory filing.

As per the one-time settlement, CDEL will pay the entire amount by September 30, 2026.

The debt-ridden company is paying its debts through the resolution of assets and other means. After the death of founder Chairman VG Siddhartha in July 2019, CDEL was in trouble due to various reasons.

This includes Rs 3,535 crore allegedly siphoned out of the company into Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Limited (MACEL), a personal firm promoted by its late founder.

As of June 30, 2025, its total financial indebtedness, including short-term and long-term debt from banks and NCDs, was Rs 372.52 crore.

It had a total outstanding amount from banks of Rs 196.42 crore, out of which it defaulted on Rs 181.66 crore. It had also defaulted on Rs 14.76 crore on the payment of interest.

In March 2020, CDEL announced repaying Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after concluding a deal with Blackstone Group to sell its technology business park.

Earlier this year, in February 2025, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) quashed the insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL).

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 37.46, up 6.33 per cent from the previous close.