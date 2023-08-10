Cold drink bottle attached to patient in place of urine bag at Bihar hospital

The medical staff present at the hospital attached a cold drink bottle to the patient instead of a urine bag on Tuesday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Bihar hospital
Bihar hospital- IANS

Patna: A negligence on the part of the health department surfaced in Bihar’s Jamui district where the medical staff at the Sadar hospital attached a cold drink bottle to a patient instead of a urine bag.

The patient, who was found injured on a railway track, was rescued by GRP personnel who admitted him to the Sadar hospital on Monday night.

The medical staff present at the hospital attached a cold drink bottle to the patient instead of a urine bag on Tuesday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

“As the stocks of urine bags and some necessary medicines were finished at the hospital, some employees attached a cold drink bottle to the patient. It is a serious matter and hence we have initiated an inquiry into it,” said Ramesh Pandey, hospital superintendent.

