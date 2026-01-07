Cold wave continues to grip Hyderabad, IMD forecasts hazy conditions

Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during the night and early morning hours.

Cold wave continues to grip Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad may continue to witness intense winter as a cold wave has gripped the city and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast foggy conditions.

Apart from the city, other districts of Telangana are also witnessing intense weather conditions as many districts continue to reel under cold waves.

Temperature dips to single digit

The minimum temperatures in Hyderabad have already dipped to a single digit as 9.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at the University of Hyderabad in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other areas in the city where the minimum temperature declined below 13 degrees Celsius are West Marredpally, Bahadurpura, Tirumalagiri, and Shaikpet.

In the city outskirts too, the minimum temperatures declined significantly. Moula Ali recorded the most significant chill at 9.6 degrees Celsius. Other localities like Rajendranagar and Alwal registered 10.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Bollaram at 11.0 degrees Celsius.

Though the temperatures have declined in the last two days and it is expected that the cold wave will continue to prevail in the city, so far, IMD Hyderabad has not issued any alert.

In other districts of Telangana, the minimum temperatures have fallen below 7 degrees Celsius. The lowest mercury level of 6.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kumuram Bheem.

Amid expected cold wave, IMD issues fog alert for Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast that foggy or misty conditions will continue in the city until January 10. However, it has not issued an alert for the winter cold.

According to the IMD, hazy conditions are likely to prevail during the night and early morning hours.

In view of the expected weather conditions, residents need to plan their travels accordingly, especially late at night and in the early morning.

