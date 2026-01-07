Hyderabad school headmaster accused of misbehaving with girl student

Headmaster allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with the girl who is enrolled in Class X.

Published: 7th January 2026 9:36 am IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A headmaster of a private school in Hyderabad is facing serious allegations of inappropriate behavior toward a girl student.

The incident, which has sparked local outrage, occurred at a school under the jurisdiction of the Jagathgirigutta police.

Allegation of continuous inappropriate behavior

Reports indicate that the headmaster allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with the girl who is enrolled in Class X.

Though the girl was reportedly facing it over a period of time, she gathered the courage to report the incidents to her parents recently.

Disturbed by the allegations, the girl’s family immediately approached the school and confronted the headmaster regarding his behavior.

Hyderabad school headmaster assaulted after girl’s complaint

Speaking to siasat.com, Inspector of Police, Jagathgirigutta Police Station, B Venkatesham, said that after the details of the headmaster’s misbehavior spread, a group of residents entered the school premises.

In a fit of anger, they physically assaulted the headmaster and caused damage to furniture within the school.

Upon receiving information about the situation, Jagathgirigutta police rushed to the location. The police intervened to control the scene.

Later, they booked a case against the headmaster. An investigation is now underway as authorities examine the details of the case.

