College in Hyderabad fined Rs 2L over sanitation after 100 students fall ill

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) fined Sri Chaitanya Akshara College Rs 2 lakh on Friday, September 27, over unsanitary conditions on the institute’s premises.

The GHMC in its notice stated that the school was being fined over poor sanitation in the kitchen, no fire safety and trade licence.

This comes after 100 students from Sri Chaitanya Akshara College in Madhapur fell severely ill after allegedly consuming contaminated food served at the institution on Friday, September 27. According to reports, students began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning shortly after a meal, resulting in widespread discomfort and illness.

A letter circulating on social media from an anonymous student claims, “Approximately 200 members on our campus are suffering from fever, body pains, and vomiting. The principal and dean have decided not to allow us to communicate with our parents.”

The letter urges the administration to grant “sick holidays to those who are unwell.”

In response to the outbreak, the administration of the well-known college in Hyderabad is reportedly providing medical treatment to the affected students while attempting to manage the situation discreetly.

However, this has led to significant outrage among the student unions. A protest has been organised protests outside the college, demanding accountability and immediate action against those responsible for the substandard food that caused the incident.

As of now, the condition of the students is being closely monitored, and the authorities are expected to take further action.