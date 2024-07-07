Colombia displays giant Palestine flag on Congress facade

The government of Colombia displayed a giant Palestine flag on the facade of the Congress in Bolivar Square in the capital, Bogota, to show solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israeli genocidal aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The display “Stop the Genocide,” in Spanish, highlights human rights violations during the Israeli military operation in Gaza.

The flag was flown on Friday, July 5 as part of the government-organized free music event called “Concierto de la Esperanza: Latino America solidaria” (Hope Concert: Solidary Latin American).

Colombian President Gustavo Petro took to X and shared a video of a concert and captioned it, saying, “This is the concert of hope and against genocide in Palestine.”

Este es el concierto de la esperanza y contra el genocidio en Palestina. pic.twitter.com/Z3rwpkzmtP — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) July 6, 2024

Taking to X, Maria José Pizarro Rodriguez, a senator from the governing coalition and Colombia’s representative in the negotiations with the ELN guerilla, wrote. “From the Congress of the Republic of Colombia, we say no to the genocide in Palestine. Institutions are democratic only if they truly defend life and humanity.”

Desde el Congreso de la República de Colombia le decimos NO al genocidio en Palestina. Las instituciones son democráticas sólo si realmente defienden la vida y la humanidad. #AltoAlGenocidio pic.twitter.com/2gCd9kU3Pd — María José Pizarro Rodríguez (@PizarroMariaJo) July 5, 2024

La juventud se expresa por la vida y la paz hoy en la Plaza de Bolívar. Que viva el arte y la cultura! 🇨🇴🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/cviw62EXSi — María José Pizarro Rodríguez (@PizarroMariaJo) July 6, 2024

At least 38,098 people have been killed and 87,705 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.