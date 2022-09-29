Combined wealth of top 10 wealthiest Americans will surprise you

The combined wealth of the top 10 wealthiest Americans is more than the GDP of many countries including the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. It is over $1.1 trillion.

Top 10 wealthiest Americans

With a net worth of $251 billion, Elon Musk of Tesla tops the list of the top 10 wealthiest Americans.

Name Net worth Elon Musk $251 B Jeff Bezos $151 B Bill Gates $106 B Larry Ellison $101 B Warren Buffett $97 B Larry Page $93 B Sergey Brin $89 B Steve Ballmer $83 B Michael Bloomberg $76.8 B Jim Walton $57.9 B

Out of the top 10 billionaires in America, the wealth of only two persons increased in 2022. They are Elon Musk and Michael Bloomberg.

Despite many turmoils in Elon Musk’s life, his net worth increased from $190.5 billion in 2021 to $251 billion in 2022. Michael Bloomberg’s wealth also increased from $70 billion to $76.8 billion.

The inflation and falling markets have left 400 richest persons in the USA poorer by $500 billion than they were a year ago. Their net worth which stands at around $4 trillion is 11 percent less than the earlier year.

American tech tycoons were worse affected by inflation. Mark Zuckerberg who was at number 3 on the world billionaire list is no longer in the top 10 list. His wealth declined by $76.8 billion in 2022.