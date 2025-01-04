Comedian Ali’s rich life in Hyderabad: Net worth to Manikonda villa

Hyderabad: Ali, one of the most loved comedians in Tollywood, started his career as a child actor in the movie Seethakoka Chiluka in 1981. He was born in a small town called Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and worked hard to make his name in the film industry. His unique comedy style and timing made him a favorite among fans and filmmakers.

Early Life and Movie Earnings

Ali’s big break came in 1994 with the hit movie Yamaleela, directed by S.V. Krishna Reddy. The movie was a huge success, and Ali’s performance was praised. For this role, he earned Rs. 50,000, which was a big amount for him at the time. Today, Ali earns Rs. 3 lakhs per day for his work in films.

Net Worth and Investments

Ali is not just a talented actor but also a smart investor. Inspired by actor Sobhan Babu, he started investing in land early in his career. Over the years, these investments have grown, and his net worth is now estimated to be Rs. 750 crores.

His family lives in a grand bungalow in Manikonda, Hyderabad.

Family and YouTube Success

Ali’s wife, Zubeda Ali, is popular in her own right. She runs a YouTube channel with 1.6 million subscribers, sharing videos about cooking, travel, and family life.

Ali has acted in over 1,000 films in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. He is known for his comic roles and his ability to make audiences laugh. Married in 1994, Ali and Zubeda have two daughters and a son.