Comedian Kapil Sharma to perform live in Dubai on this date

Renowned Indian comedian, actor, and television host, Kapil Sharma is all set to perform live in Dubai on Sunday, September 24.

Sharma with his squad will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 8 pm UAE time (9:30 pm IST).

He has won numerous awards for his contribution to the entertainment industry, including several Indian Television Academy Awards and the CNN-IBN Indian of the Year Award.

He has also worked in a number of Bollywood films including ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ and ‘Firangi’.

Sharma first rose to fame after winning the comedy reality TV show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 and went on to win six seasons of Sony’s Comedy Circus. Later in 2013, Kapil launched his own show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, and began his world tour.

Speaking on his Dubai tour, Sharma said, “Dubai is a special place for us performers as we get to meet and interact with the entire Asian diaspora. Laughter has no borders and I am looking forward to sharing an evening of dhamaal (fun) with all my fans at Coca-Cola Arena.”

All ages are welcome to the event, but minors must be supervised by an adult until they turn 16 years old.

Early bird tickets start at Dirhams 98 (Rs 2,213). For details, log on to the official website of the Coca-Cola arena.