Comedian Raju Srivastav suffers heart attack, gets hospitalized

Mumbai: Famous comedian Raju Srivastav has been admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi after his health suddenly deteriorated. During a workout in a gym in Delhi, Raju fell unconscious, and according to his medical report, he had suffered from a heart attack.

Reportedly, Raju Srivastav was using the treadmill when he felt shooting pain in his chest and he fell down mid-work-out. According to a report in Aaj Tak, Raju’s PRO Ajit Saxena said he was in Delhi for a political meeting. He further added that he is doing well now and his pulse has returned to normal.

The news has left fans worried about their favorite comedian and many took to social media to post positive messages for him.

Raju Srivastav is one of the most famous comedians of Bollywood and he has featured in several films like, ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa’, ‘Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon’, ‘Big Brother’, ‘Bombay to Goa’, and many more. He has also been featured in the reality shows ‘the Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘, ‘Comedy Circus’, and ‘Nach Baliye’.