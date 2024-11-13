Comic Con India returns to Hyderabad with more fun, fandom and creativity

Hyderabad: Comic Con India is back in Hyderabad exciting die-hard fans eagerly waiting to dive into the vibrant worlds of anime, gaming, and pop culture.

The three-day carnival, scheduled from November 15 to 17 at HITEX Center, will students, artists, and storytellers to celebrate their passion hone their skills, and share fresh ideas, promising an immersive experience packed with creativity, fun and endless learning.

International artists, including Josh Baylock best known for founding Devil’s Due, and relaunching G.I. Joe as well as national artists such as Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Graphicurry-Prasad Bhat, Lilorosh, Garbage Bin, Corporat Comics, Bullseye Press, Holy Cow International, Bakarmax, Art of Savio, Tadam Gyadu, Happy Fluff, Rajesh Nagulkonda, Saumin Patel, Abhikini, Halluboi would grace the event.

Speaking about the event, Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma said, “This year, we’re taking it up by a notch by extending the festival to three days. Fans’ passion has fueled us to expand the event, bringing more thrilling experiences with a wider range of activities for everyone to enjoy. This will be our biggest event in Hyderabad to date, showcasing a few of the best in Indian comics, fan activities, cosplay, gaming and geeky shopping.”

Stand-up acts by popular comedians like Harsh Gujral, Azeem Banatwala, Ravi Gupta and Syed Bashaar will perform at the event.

Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 will be held at HITEX Exhibition Centre from November 15 to November 17, 11 am to 8 pm. For passes, visit www.comiccon.in and BookMyShow.





