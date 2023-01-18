Commission for sub-categorisation of OBCs get six-month extension

The 13th extension has been given to the Commission to submit its report till July this year.

Union Cabinet

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has extended the tenure of the commission for sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) by another six month, sources said.

The Rohini Commission had told the government that a draft report on sub-categorisation was ready but then sought more time for studying the list of communities in the Central List, the sources said.

The five-member Commission, headed by Justice (retd) G Rohini, was formed in 2017.

