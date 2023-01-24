Committee formed to probe against WFI; Mary Kom, Yogeshwar Dutt included

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced on Monday that the oversight committee formed to probe into the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will consist of five members, led by Olympic medalist Mary Kom.

The oversight committee will also administer and manage the day-to-day affairs of the wrestling body “as a purely interim measure”.

A letter from the Union Sports Ministry noted that wrestlers had made allegations of sexual harassment against the president, officials and coaches of the federation and the Ministry took a serious look into the matter and asked the federation for a reply within 72 hours on January 18. Following that, the WFI submitted its response to the ministry via a letter on January 20.

Also, the Ministry received information from prominent athletes, “which prima facie warrants certain action(s), and the Ministry is of the considered view that the Wrestling Federation of India has not discharged its duties with respect to redressal of players’ grievances and conduct of the business of the Federation in a professional manner.”

“Therefore, considering the unprecedented situation which calls for immediate measures to ameliorate the grievances of sportspersons, and to promote good governance in the WFI, the Ministry, in consonance with provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 “Sports Code” and in compliance with the principles of the International Olympic Committee policy on safeguarding athletes from harassment and abuse in sports and the principles of Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace Act 2013, hereby instructs the Executive Committee of the WFI to abstain with immediate effect, as an interim measure, from administering and managing the day-to-day activities of the Federation, until further orders and hereby appoints an Oversight Committee as a purely interim measure,” read the letter by the Ministry.

The composition for the Oversight Committee was announced to be as follows”

-MC Mary Kom, boxer and Olympic medalist and chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

-Yogeshwar Dutt, wrestler and Olympic medalist, a member of the Executive Council of IOA.

-Dhyanchand awardee and former badminton player Trupti Murgunde.

-Sports Authority of India (SAI) member Radhica Sreeman