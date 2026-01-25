Common viruses can lead to severe brain infections, says AIIMS Bhopal

New Delhi: Commonly found viruses such as the parvovirus B19 (PVB19) can cause serious brain infections like encephalitis, said researchers from the AIIMS Bhopal on Saturday, January 24.

Parvovirus B19 is a common virus with which most people come into contact at some point in their lives. In some rare cases, especially in children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems, this virus can affect the brain.

The researchers analysed 14 international studies conducted over the past 30 years, involving more than 3,000 patients. The virus was found in approximately three out of every 100 patients.

“The common virus called parvovirus B19 can cause serious brain disease encephalitis in some rare cases,” AIIMS Bhopal shared in a post on the social media platform X.

“Encephalitis can involve high fever, headache, confusion, seizures, and sometimes permanent brain damage or death,” it added. According to researchers, even though PVB19 is not the most common cause of encephalitis, identifying it in some cases can save the patient’s life.

“For those patients in whom the cause of encephalitis is not clear, doctors can now also consider testing for this virus. Timely and correct identification can lead to better treatment and increase the chances of the patient’s recovery,” the post read.

PVB19 typically causes mild illness, most famously the “slapped cheek” rash and fever in children but can also manifest as arthritis in adults. It spreads through respiratory droplets and blood, targeting red blood cell precursors in the bone marrow.

The virus can involve multiple organ systems, leading to a broad spectrum of clinical manifestations, and can lead to serious complications like aplastic crisis in those with blood disorders or foetal issues in pregnancy.

In a recent study, researchers from China’s Zhejiang Academy of Traditional Chinese Medicine also alerted patients with brain haemorrhage surgery to unexplained anaemia due to PVB19 infections.