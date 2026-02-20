Communal violence erupts in MP town, police fire teargas shells

Jabalpur: Tension gripped Sihora town in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district as members of two communities clashed, indulged in stone-pelting and damaged shops and vehicles in the area, forcing the police to fire several teargas shells to bring the situation under control, a senior official said on Friday, February 20.

The incident occurred in the Azad Chowk area of the town on Thursday night, February 19, after which a heavy police force was deployed there, he said.

Some videos of the clash also went viral on social media.

Tension gripped Sihora town in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district as members of two communities clashed, indulged in stone-pelting and damaged shops and vehicles in the area, forcing the police to fire several teargas shells to bring the situation under control, a senior official… pic.twitter.com/pzIQLpzd5t — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 20, 2026

Eyewitnesses said that a temple of Goddess Durga and a mosque are located close to each other in the Azad Chowk area. When ‘aarti‘ was underway at the temple, members of both communities clashed over the damaged safety grill of the temple.

The altercation soon escalated into a violent confrontation. Both sides began pelting each other with stones. They also vandalised shops and vehicles parked on the road, they said.

The police initially used mild force, but when there were no signs of the clash stopping, they fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control, the official said.

Senior police officials as well as those from the administration later visited the spot to take stock of the situation, he said.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Situation remains tense but under control after clashes between two groups in Jabalpur last night. Heavy police deployment in the area.#Jabalpur #MPNews #MadhyaPradeshNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/LrL7L126cH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 20, 2026

District Collector Raghavendra Singh said the situation is completely under control now.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Situation remains calm in Jabalpur after late night clashes between two groups. Heavy police deployment in the affected area.#JabalpurNews #MPNews #MadhyaPradeshNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/2dVRZDMYj9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 20, 2026

Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay said, “Members of two communities clashed and indulged in vandalism. In order to bring the situation under control, the police had to fire eight to ten teargas shells.”

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Bhopal on Friday, Sports and Youth Welfare and Cooperatives Minister Vishwas Sarang said that Madhya Pradesh is a peaceful state and no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands.

A viral video shows stones being hurled from atop a mosque. An investigation is underway, and action is being taken against the culprits, he said.

“No one has the right to take the law into their own hands in this manner. How the stones were collected at the mosque is a matter of investigation,” Sarang said.