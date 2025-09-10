Community certificates now faster to get via MeeSeva: Telangana IT min

Hyderabad: Obtaining SC, ST, and BC community certificates in Telangana will now become significantly faster and easier through the MeeSeva services, announced Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday, September 10.

Sridhar Babu said that the initiative was rolled out 15 days ago and that it has already benefited more than 17,500 citizens. The Telangana IT minister asserted that it is expected to ease access for nearly 20 lakh applicants every year.

Under the new MeeSeva system, citizens can also re-issue their certificates directly at MeeSeva centers without fresh approval. This applies except in special cases such as conversions under G.O. Ms. No. 3 dated Sept. 9, 2020.

“The aim is to deliver services with speed and certainty by removing unnecessary approval layers while safeguarding exceptional cases,” Sridhar Babu said after reviewing the process with senior officials. Each re-issued certificate carries details of the original approving officer along with the new issue date, he said according to a press release from his office.

Moreover, citizens who know their old certificate number can also obtain a reprint immediately at the MeeSeva centres. Those who do not can be assisted through searches by district, mandal, village, sub-caste, and name as well.

“Corrections such as spelling of names or changes in personal details will still require a grievance to the district authority, enabling a fresh application. The changes were finalised after consultations with the CCLA, BC Welfare, SC Welfare departments, district officers and Tahsildars,” added the release. For more details, citizens can visit the MeeSeva website or contact the nearest MeeSeva center.