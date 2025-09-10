Hindutva workers force Umrah pilgrims to bow at Delhi’s Hanuman temple

In a disturbing incident, Muslims returning from Umrah were allegedly harassed by a Hindutva group near a Hanuman temple in Delhi’s Yamuna Bazar area.

According to local reports, the Umrah pilgrims were travelling from Delhi to Saharanpur in a mini-bus and had stopped near the temple for food.

At that time, the Hindutva group confronted them and hurled Islamophobic slurs. They remove the elderly pilgrims’ skull caps by force and drag them into the temple, making them bow their heads.

One accused, identified as Siddharth Sharma, claimed some passengers had urinated on the roadside. “This is our temple. I bow my head here, and now I will make them do the same,” he is heard speaking in a derogatory manner, and forced them to chant Jai Shri Ram slogans.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media platforms.

pic.twitter.com/ZlEhp1hl4B — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 10, 2025

Delhi Police’s DCP North, Raja Banthia, confirmed that a complaint was filed by the victims. Speaking to Maktoob Media, he said the incident occurred on August 22, but the video only went viral recently.

“Police have taken note of the video, and Siddharth Sharma will be called for questioning once identified,” he said.

The bus driver was also verbally abused for stopping near the temple to allow passengers to eat.