Complaint against KTR for defamatory remarks against Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP M Anil Kumar Yadav on Tuesday, August 20, filed a complaint with the Saifabad police station against BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) accusing the latter of making defamatory statements against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, claiming the remarks not only harmed the reputation of the chief minister but also that of the entire state.

Yadav in his complaint stated that KTR, in his recent X post, has referred to Revanth as ‘Cheap Minister Revanth’ and ‘Delhi Ghulam’.

“Mark my words Cheap Minister Revanth We will clear out the trash from the surroundings of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar secretariat the very same day we are back in office Can’t expect a Delhi Ghulam like you to ever understand self-respect & pride of Telangana Using filthy language in front of school children shows your lousy thinking & uncouth upbringing Wish you speedy healing from your mental sickness,” read KTR’s X post.

Yadav stated that the words used by the BRS working president were damaging and defamatory.

“The Hon’ble Chief Minister is working hard for the welfare of the State of Telangana. By insinuating the hon’ble Chief Minister as the ‘Slave of Delhi,’ Sri KT Rama Rao damaged the reputation of the State of Telangana,” stated in his complaint, requesting the police to file a criminal case against KTR.