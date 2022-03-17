Complaint filed against Revanth Reddy for remarks on ‘Bharat Mata’

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th March 2022 2:08 pm IST
TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy (file)

Hyderabad: A Bajrang Dal activist has filed a complaint against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy for allegedly making a remark on ‘Bharat Mata’ on Wednesday.

The Bajrang Dal activist in his complaint said that the Congress leader had made a derogatory remark against the ‘Bharat Mata’ which hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

Speaking to Siasat.com the SHO V Ashok Reddy of LB Nagar police station, where the complaint was filed, has confirmed that the complaint has been filed and that details regarding the remarks are still being verified.

