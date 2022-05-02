Complaint filed against Tollywood actor Viswak Sen for playing prank

Hyderabad: A complaint was filed against Tollywood actor Viswak Sen for doing a prank video and posting it on YouTube channel at Telangana State Human Rights Commission. The complaint was filed by High Court advocate Arun Kumar.

In his complaint, he alleged that the actor had shot the prank video to promote his upcoming movie. He urged the commission to take action against the actor. The advocate also urged the commission to issue directions to the State police to not allow the promotion of movies in public places.

Speaking on the occasion, advocate Arun Kumar said such pranks acts by actors and celebrities would have a terrible impact on the psyche of the people of the State.

He said he had also urged the commission to issue directions for the removal of all prank videos from the YouTube channel. The upcoming movie of Viswak Sen Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is releasing on May 6. The makers of the movie have done prank video on a public place in the city