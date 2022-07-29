Complaint filed over legality of Goa cafe ‘run by Smriti Irani’s daughter’

New Delhi: Advocate Aires Rodrigues has filed a complaint against Silly Souls restaurant. The complaint was filed after getting the RTI reply on the legality of the structure.

The RTI reply obtained from Village Panchayat Assagao mentioned, “This village panchayat has not issued any construction or repair licences from the year 2019 to till date to Mr. Anthony D’gama or any other person for House No 452 under survey No 236/22 situated at Bounta Vaddo, Assagao, Bardez-Goa”.

After receiving the complaint, the directorate of Panchayats (DoP) has ordered Bardez BDO to take action against Silly Souls if the restaurant structure is found to be built without obtaining permission.

As per Rodrigues, the café and bar which is being run by the family of Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani is built without obtaining approval from the panchayat.

He urged the panchayat directorate to begin the process to seal the structure and demolish it.

Congress level allegation against Silly Souls restaurant

Earlier, Congress in a press conference alleged that the restaurant ‘Silly Souls Cafe and Bar’ run by Union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter in Goa, got its excise license fraudulently.

After the allegation, Irani sent a legal notice to the Congress and its senior leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh, Netta D’Souza over their “malicious allegations” against her daughter and asked them to tender a written unconditional apology.

She also asked them to withdraw the allegations they have made against her 18-year-old daughter with immediate effect.

The notice, sent through her lawyer, said that these allegations have been made with the knowledge of their falsity, or at least in careless disregard of the truth.