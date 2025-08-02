Complete list of winners for 71st National Film Awards 2025

New Delhi: Here is the list of winners for the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 announced on Friday.
Feature Film Category
- Best Feature Film – Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’
- Best Direction – Sudipto Sen ‘ The Kerala Story’
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ by Karan Johar
- Best Debut Film of a Director – ‘Aatmapamphlet’ by Ashish Bende
- Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Jawan’, Vikrant Massey for ’12th Fail’
- Best Actress – Rani Mukerji for ‘Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway’
- Best Supporting Actor – Vijayaraghavan for ‘Pookkaalam’, Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar for ‘Parking’
- Best Supporting Actress – Urvashi for ‘Ullozhukku’, Janki Bodiwala for ‘Vash’
- Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic – ‘Hanu-Man’ by Prasanth Varma
- Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values – ‘Sam Bahadur’ by Meghna Gulzar
- Best Children’s Film – ‘Naal 2’ by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti
- Best Child Artist – Sukriti Veni Bandreddi for ‘Gandhi Tatha Chettu’, Kabir Khandare for ‘Gypsy’, Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale and Bhargav Jagtap for ‘Naal 2’
- Best Cinematography – Prasantanu Mohapatra for ‘The Kerala Story’
- Best Screenplay – Sai Rajesh Neelam for ‘Baby’, Ramkumar Balakrshnan for ‘Parking’
- Best Dialogue Writer – Deepak Kingrani for ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’
- Best Production Design – Mohandas for ‘Everyone Is A Hero’ –
- Best Action Direction (Stunt Choreography) – Nandu and Prudhvi for Hanu-Man (Telugu)
- Best Make-Up Artist – Shrikant Desai for ‘Sam Bahadur’ –
- Best Costume Design – Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir for ‘Sam Bahadur’
- Best Music Direction for Songs – G V Prakash Kumar for ‘Vaathi’ (Tamil) –
- Best Music Direction for Background Scores – Harshavardhan Rameshwar for ‘Animal’ –
- Best Lyrics – Kasarla Shyam for ‘Ooru Palleturu’ in ‘Balagam’ –
- Best Male Playback Singer – PVN S Rohit for ‘Baby’ (Premisthunna) –
- Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpa Rao for ‘Chaliya’ in ‘Jawan’ –
- Best Choreography – Vaibhavi Merchant for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (Dhindhora Baje Re (Hindi))
- Best Sound Design – Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidharan for ‘Animal’ –
- Best Editing – Midhun Murali for ‘Pookkaalam’ –
- Special Mention – Animal (Re-Recording Mixer) – M R Rajakrishnan (Hindi)
- Best Gujarati Film – Vash (Hypnosis) by Krishnadev Yagnik –
- Best Garo Film – Rimdogittanga (Rapture) by Dominic Megam Sangma –
- Best Assamese Film – Rongatapu 1982 by Adityam Saikia –
- Best Bengali Film – Deep Fridge by Arjun Dutta –
- Best Hindi Film – Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery by Yashowardhan Mishra –
- Best Kannada Film – Kandeelu – The Ray of Hope by K Yashoda Prakash –
- Best Malayalam Film – Ullozhukku by Christo Tomy –
- Best Marathi Film – Shyamchi Aai by Sujay Sunil Dahake –
- Best Odia Film – Pushkara by Subhransu Das –
- Best Punjabi Film – Godday Godday Chaa by Vijay Kumar Arora –
- Best Tamil Film – Parking by Ramkumar Balakrishnan –
- Best Telugu Film – Bhagavanth Kesari (I Don’t Care) by Anil Ravipudi –
Non-Feature Film category
- Best Non-Feature Film – ‘Flowering Man’ by Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar –
- Best Documentary – ‘God Vulture and Human’ by Rishiraj Agarwal –
- Best Non-Feature Film Direction – Piyush Thakur for ‘The First Film’ –
- Best Script – Chidananda Naik for ‘Suflowers Were The First Ones To Know’ –
- Best Narration/Voice Over – Harikrishnan S for ‘The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes (English)’ –
- Best Editing – Niladri Roy – ‘Moving Focus’ –
- Best Sound Design – Shubharun Sengupta – ‘Dhundhgiri Ke Phool’ –
- Best Cinematography – Saravanamaruthu Soundarapandi and Meenakshi Sonam for ‘Little Wings’ –
- Best Short Film – ‘Giddh The Scavenger’ by Manish Saini –
- Best Debut Film of a Director – ‘Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw (Mizo)’ by Shilpika Bordoloi –
- Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction – Pranil Desai for ‘The First Film’ –
- Best Arts and Culture Film – ‘Timeless Tamil Nadu’ by Kamakhya Narayan Singh –
- Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film – ‘Mo Bou, Mo Gaan’ by Subash Sahoo, ‘Lentina Ao’ by Sanjib Parasar –
- Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – ‘The Silent Epidemic’ by Akshat Gupta –
- Special Mention – ‘Chronicle Of The Paddy Man’ by M K Ramadas, ‘The Sea and Seven Villages’ by Himansu Sekhar Khatua –
- Best Film Critic – Utpal.