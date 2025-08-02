Complete list of winners for 71st National Film Awards 2025

New Delhi: Here is the list of winners for the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 announced on Friday.

Feature Film Category

Best Feature Film – Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’

Best Direction – Sudipto Sen ‘ The Kerala Story’

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ by Karan Johar

Best Debut Film of a Director – ‘Aatmapamphlet’ by Ashish Bende

Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Jawan’, Vikrant Massey for ’12th Fail’

Best Actress – Rani Mukerji for ‘Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway’

Best Supporting Actor – Vijayaraghavan for ‘Pookkaalam’, Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar for ‘Parking’

Best Supporting Actress – Urvashi for ‘Ullozhukku’, Janki Bodiwala for ‘Vash’

Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic – ‘Hanu-Man’ by Prasanth Varma

Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values – ‘Sam Bahadur’ by Meghna Gulzar

Best Children’s Film – ‘Naal 2’ by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti

Best Child Artist – Sukriti Veni Bandreddi for ‘Gandhi Tatha Chettu’, Kabir Khandare for ‘Gypsy’, Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale and Bhargav Jagtap for ‘Naal 2’

Best Cinematography – Prasantanu Mohapatra for ‘The Kerala Story’

Best Screenplay – Sai Rajesh Neelam for ‘Baby’, Ramkumar Balakrshnan for ‘Parking’

Best Dialogue Writer – Deepak Kingrani for ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’

Best Production Design – Mohandas for ‘Everyone Is A Hero’ –

Best Action Direction (Stunt Choreography) – Nandu and Prudhvi for Hanu-Man (Telugu)

Best Make-Up Artist – Shrikant Desai for ‘Sam Bahadur’ –

Best Costume Design – Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir for ‘Sam Bahadur’

Best Music Direction for Songs – G V Prakash Kumar for ‘Vaathi’ (Tamil) –

Best Music Direction for Background Scores – Harshavardhan Rameshwar for ‘Animal’ –

Best Lyrics – Kasarla Shyam for ‘Ooru Palleturu’ in ‘Balagam’ –

Best Male Playback Singer – PVN S Rohit for ‘Baby’ (Premisthunna) –

Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpa Rao for ‘Chaliya’ in ‘Jawan’ –

Best Choreography – Vaibhavi Merchant for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (Dhindhora Baje Re (Hindi))

Best Sound Design – Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidharan for ‘Animal’ –

Best Editing – Midhun Murali for ‘Pookkaalam’ –

Special Mention – Animal (Re-Recording Mixer) – M R Rajakrishnan (Hindi)

Best Gujarati Film – Vash (Hypnosis) by Krishnadev Yagnik –

Best Garo Film – Rimdogittanga (Rapture) by Dominic Megam Sangma –

Best Assamese Film – Rongatapu 1982 by Adityam Saikia –

Best Bengali Film – Deep Fridge by Arjun Dutta –

Best Hindi Film – Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery by Yashowardhan Mishra –

Best Kannada Film – Kandeelu – The Ray of Hope by K Yashoda Prakash –

Best Malayalam Film – Ullozhukku by Christo Tomy –

Best Marathi Film – Shyamchi Aai by Sujay Sunil Dahake –

Best Odia Film – Pushkara by Subhransu Das –

Best Punjabi Film – Godday Godday Chaa by Vijay Kumar Arora –

Best Tamil Film – Parking by Ramkumar Balakrishnan –

Best Telugu Film – Bhagavanth Kesari (I Don’t Care) by Anil Ravipudi –

Non-Feature Film category