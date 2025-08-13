Complete Moosarambagh bridge in time: GHMC commissioner

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan on Wednesday, August 13, inspected the ongoing construction works and rising water flow at the Moosarambagh bridge.

Speaking about the project, the GHMC commissioner named it an important traffic point to ease vehicular congestion.

He directed officials to expedite the work, improve transport connectivity by strictly adhering to safety standards in coordination with the town planning and disaster management departments.

“Our priority is the safety of the people during the monsoon season. Projects should be completed without any delay, even in adverse weather conditions,” he said

He also inspected the rising water levels in the Musi River and advised inhabitants in and around to avoid low-lying areas and follow official warnings.

For public assistance, the civic body mentioned that teams are on standby to respond. It asked individuals in need of help to call 040-21111111 or dial 100.

Heavy rains to brace Hyderabad

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued an alert as extremely heavy monsoon rains are expected on Wednesday, August 13, and Thursday, August 14.

The forecast also mentioned thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc.