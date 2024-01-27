Complete power blackout hits hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis

The Gaza-based Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the Israeli forces deliberately disabled the hospital through attacks and blockade and prevented its ambulances from operating.

Published: 27th January 2024 8:40 am IST
South Africa files genocide case against Israel at International Court of Justice
A man reacts as Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

Gaza: A complete power blackout has hit the Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Photos circulating on social media showed complete darkness shrouding the hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli army continued military operations in Khan Younis on Friday, resulting in at least 28 deaths, according to the state-run Palestine TV.

The report added that the Israeli army launched on Friday evening an airstrike on a house in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, killing at least six people.

Khan Younis has witnessed during the past days the intensification of Israeli attacks, the fiercest since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted last October.

