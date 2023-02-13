Complete six-laning of Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH: Uttam demands Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday demanded that the Central Government complete the construction for the six-lane National Highway No. 65 from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

Raising the issue during Matters of Urgent Importance in the Lok Sabha today, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the NH 65 connects the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He said that the highway was expanded to four lanes with GMR as a concessionaire.

However, he said that the further expansion of NH 65 from four to six lanes has been pending for several years.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also said that the expansion got delayed as the concessionaire GMR company has gone to court for several issues. He demanded that the Central government intervene on the issue of the expansion of NH 65 to six lanes for which the land acquisition has already been completed.

Stating that he and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy had made several representations to the concerned ministry several times in this regard, he demanded the Centre take up the expansion works on an immediate basis.