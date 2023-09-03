Concept of equality and justice in Islamic Jurisprudence

The growing misunderstanding among the faithful of the fundamentals of Shariah (divine laws) conflating it with Fiqh (Islamic Jurisprudence) has become a grave reason for it not being implemented in running family affairs, which is worrisome for the community at large, cautioned Maulana Khalid Saif Ullah Rehmani, at a Masjid Baqi’s Friday sermon.

Maulana Rehmani, President of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPB), a Muslim NGO representing the community’s concerns and interests in matters of Family laws, pertaining to inheritance, rights of women, and other related issues. He urged upon the believers not to be misled by social media and TV debates aimed at creating a misunderstanding of the Sharia. “It is incumbent upon the ummah to be alert and committed to the Shariah laws which are based on justice and rendering what is due and rightful to the deserving.” He dwelt upon the subtle nuance between what is just( adl) and rightful( haq) as compared to the doctrine of equality (bara -baree) that has become the nub of all modern societal and ruling dispensations world over in countering Shariah. He lamented the growing tendency among the faithfuls of depriving females in the family of their legal right to inheritances.” So disappointing and deplorable is the fact that many educated members of the community succumb to this grave injustice, on flimsy excuses that have no locus”.

A scholar of repute and a jurist who has several books, essays and Fatawas relating to how believers may negotiate the treacherous modern financial, monetary, and banking mores, keeping clean of any cognizable transgression. He has a large readership for his lead column,”Shamme -Faroozan,”( luminous candle) in the Friday “Minar Munawar” (Tower of Brilliance) issue of a local Urdu daily, “Munsif.” His question-and-answer column, titled, aap ke Shariah masa’il, ( Your Shariah issues) is also a source of knowledge and information on some basic Shariah related matters that Muslims come across in their day today day lives.

Masjid Baqhi located in the upscale Banjara Hills, has over time acquired a certain edge over other mosques when it comes to Friday sermons doing away with the traditional haranguing sermons where the faithful are warned of hellfire over issues that are described as matter of indifference because they are neither commanded nor forbidden, but are bigoted. Friday sermons at Baqhi deal with contemporary issues being faced by the community and how the faithful can play a constructive role in nation building, while keeping course by their faith.